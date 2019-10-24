Pies & Tarts
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704
press release: Fall is the season to get out your rolling pins and make a pie or tart. What’s the difference between the two? What’s easier to make? The answers might surprise you! Join Punky Egan, Certified Master Baker, as she demonstrates both doughs, as well as the techniques to make a perfect pie or tart. Of course, there will be samples to try and recipes to take home.
Info
Lakeview Library 2845 N. Sherman Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53704 View Map
Food & Drink