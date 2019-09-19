press release: September 19, 8pm (doors at 7) Pieta Brown, suggested donation $20

Pieta Brown will be touring behind her brand new release Freeway, out officially the next day. It's her first for Ani diFranco's Righteous Babe imprint, which is definitely not your father's record label. This will be a duo show with her drummer, and once you hear the record it makes perfect, beautiful sense. Not only that, but by my count this should be the 300th KHoRM show.

Please remember that there is no parking on MacArthur itself, the best place to park is on Duncan or Ellenwood one block over, then you can take the path up to MacArthur Ct and to my house. It's best to not park on MacArthur Court so the neighbors can still use their driveways.

All shows are all ages and BYOB, I'll have coolers with ice available. As always, all money goes to the musicians.

