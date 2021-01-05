ONLINE: Piffaro the Renaissance Band

press release: Piffaro will celebrate the 12th day of Christmas on the eve of January 5, the traditional Twelfth Night. Filled with a bit of mystery, some mischief, humor, and delight, this concert will feature English Masque music from the early 17th century, much of it designated or composed for a 12th Night event. We will create lots of instrumental color with the addition of krumhorns, douçaine, and the three big basses – octave bass dulcian, contrabass recorder and bass sackbut. Some holiday cheer in the post-holiday season!