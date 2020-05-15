ONLINE: Piffaro, the Renaissance Band + Sonnambula

press release: In March 2019, the Met’s ensemble-in-residence, Sonnambula, and Piffaro got together to perform dance music from Michael Praetorius’ beloved collection, Terpsichore. It was THE most popular concert of our season!

Luckily, videographer Sharon Torello captured the event, and we are happy to offer you a free one-hour “digital concert” on our YouTube channel - our gift to our community in a time when beauty & joy are much needed. Piffaro’s artistic directors Joan Kimball & Robert Wiemken and Sonnambula’s Elizabeth Weinfield & Jude Ziliak will be on hand for a live chat.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m. EDT on Friday, May 15, on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zDH9Vg_20E8. The concert will remain available through Sunday, May 17, 2020 only (the chat is only on Friday). RSVP on Facebook.

We mourn sharing the live concert experience with you, but hope this captures just a little of that communal spirit.

"We were delighted by the collaboration between Piffaro and Sonnambula: the concert was well-paced and included delightful interplay between the two groups along with beautiful solo performances. While there was no actual dancing in the aisles, my wife and I saw several members of the audience literally dancing in their seat, a testament to the joy present in the music." - March 2019 concert attendee