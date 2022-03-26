Pine Travelers
Full Mile Beer Company, Sun Prairie 132 Market St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Welcome Pine Travelers to the FMBC&K stage! Pine Travelers are a new force in the American music scene, creating a melting pot of styles and sounds. Live shows can range from folk/Americana-influenced Rock to tight funk grooves, to reverb swelling mayhem. Fun stuff and we’ve got ’em for three hours on a Saturday night. Free admission!
