Pinewood Derby & Drive

to

media release: Back by popular demand, join us for our second annual Pinewood Derby & Drive event featuring fun for the whole family in Madison's own championship Porsche racing team headquarters and custom build shop! 10 am-1:30 pm, Feb. 17, at Kellymoss HQ, 5105 W Clayton Drive, Fitchburg.

  • Pinewood Derby competition 
  • Apex Pro SIM racing competition 
  • Prizes for all winning racers
  • Shop tours - see amazing race cars and builds
  • Race car on “the dyno” - see it to believe it!
  • Games and give-aways for the kids
  • Kellymoss retail merchandise available
  • Free popcorn; lunch available for purchase (KLÜB members free)

FREE - for spectators and open to the public

$10* per entrant for racers  |  KLÜB members race at no cost and receive complimentary Derby car.

* Derby financial assistance available; please contact members@kellymoss.com if cost is limiting your ability to participate.

Advance registration required by Feb. 12- space limited for select activities.

Info

Kids & Family
Recreation
608-274-5054
to
Google Calendar - Pinewood Derby & Drive - 2024-02-17 10:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Pinewood Derby & Drive - 2024-02-17 10:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Pinewood Derby & Drive - 2024-02-17 10:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Pinewood Derby & Drive - 2024-02-17 10:00:00 ical