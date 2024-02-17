media release: Back by popular demand, join us for our second annual Pinewood Derby & Drive event featuring fun for the whole family in Madison's own championship Porsche racing team headquarters and custom build shop! 10 am-1:30 pm, Feb. 17, at Kellymoss HQ, 5105 W Clayton Drive, Fitchburg.

Pinewood Derby competition

Apex Pro SIM racing competition

Prizes for all winning racers

Shop tours - see amazing race cars and builds

Race car on “the dyno” - see it to believe it!

Games and give-aways for the kids

Kellymoss retail merchandise available

Free popcorn; lunch available for purchase (KLÜB members free)

FREE - for spectators and open to the public

$10* per entrant for racers | KLÜB members race at no cost and receive complimentary Derby car.

* Derby financial assistance available; please contact members@kellymoss.com if cost is limiting your ability to participate.

Advance registration required by Feb. 12- space limited for select activities.