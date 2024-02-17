Pinewood Derby & Drive
to
media release: Back by popular demand, join us for our second annual Pinewood Derby & Drive event featuring fun for the whole family in Madison's own championship Porsche racing team headquarters and custom build shop! 10 am-1:30 pm, Feb. 17, at Kellymoss HQ, 5105 W Clayton Drive, Fitchburg.
- Pinewood Derby competition
- Apex Pro SIM racing competition
- Prizes for all winning racers
- Shop tours - see amazing race cars and builds
- Race car on “the dyno” - see it to believe it!
- Games and give-aways for the kids
- Kellymoss retail merchandise available
- Free popcorn; lunch available for purchase (KLÜB members free)
FREE - for spectators and open to the public
$10* per entrant for racers | KLÜB members race at no cost and receive complimentary Derby car.
* Derby financial assistance available; please contact members@kellymoss.com
Advance registration required by Feb. 12- space limited for select activities.