PingPongParkinson®, an international exercise program developed by Nenad Bach in New York, now has a local club chapter in Madison, Wisconsin. A kick-off session is scheduled for 10:00am on Thursday, March 23, 2023 at the East Madison Community Center gym located at 8 Straubel Ct. The session includes various warm-up exercises designed for people with Parkinson’s disease, followed by ping pong play. People with Parkinson's and care partners are welcome to join in the fun. No experience necessary.

Future sessions will continue every Thursday from 10:00am to 11:30am and Sunday from 2:00pm to 3:30pm. We gratefully accept donations to defray the costs of rental and equipment. Suggested contribution of $5 per session is appreciated. Drop-ins welcome! Questions? Do you want to volunteer? Email pppmadisonwi@gmail.com.

PingPongParkinson® - Madison, WI Chapter is indebted to the East Madison Community Center and the Madison Table Tennis Club for their generosity in helping make this opportunity happen.