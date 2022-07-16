media release: The Dane County Food Collective (DCFC) and the Culinary Ladies Collective (CLC) believe that reproductive rights are human rights, and that the Supreme Court's ruling to strike down Roe v. Wade does not reflect the majority opinion of the country, community and our industry. We know there is a big fight ahead to make sure that pregnant people continue to have access to life-saving reproductive healthcare and the right to feel fully supported making personal decisions about their bodies - no questions asked. AND, we know that supporting reproductive rights is essential to intersectional anti-racism work. Black, Indigenous, and people of color have historically faced higher mortality rates in pregnancy, higher rates of sexual violence and abuse, and more limited access to contraception, abortion, and culturally-considerate, safe pregnancy care. Let's come together in this work to support and protect bodily autonomy and abortion access for all who need it!

DCFC and CLC are rallying businesses to join in Pink Out Week, July 16 - 24, 2022. This campaign welcomes businesses of all kinds to participate in any way they can to raise emergency funds for organizations they believe in, whether they are working for legislative change or are working directly to ensure access to safe and affordable abortion care. Some businesses may run a special, others may commit a % of sales from a day or the whole week, and others may plan events to raise awareness and money for the cause. Everyone is welcome to participate at whatever level feels right. This is a time to stand up and show our community ways they can gather to make a difference.

Planned events include... :

My Body, My Choice, My Rules: Bakers Against Racism Community Bake Sale Activation, July 17, 2022, 11am-2pm, hosted at the Pasture & Plenty Makeshop Summer Market, 2423 University Ave. Bakers, pastry chefs and makers from around our community bake against the machine, and present their best pastries and baked goods to raise funds in alliance with Bakers Against Racism, a social community, connecting Bakers and creatives all across the Globe to fight against Racism in all of its forms. To date, the Baker’s Against Racism community has raised more than $2 million dollars for anti-racism work. Local community sales have contributed more than $15,000 to this work in the Madison area. To benefit the Foundation for Black Women's Wellness. Event page: https://pastureandplenty.com/mevents/bakersagainstracism-bake-sale-for-reproductive-rights/

Women's Voice for Choice Benefit Dinner, 7pm, July 19, 2022, hosted by Pig in a Fur Coat: Join us women for a restaurant take-over Tuesday July 19th at 7 pm at A Pig in a Fur Coat for a benefit dinner to support Emily’s List Org. 6 courses with some amazing chefs and hospitality women! Now is the time to double down and make our voice heard and our choice is taken seriously. $185. Tickets here. To benefit Emily's List. Participating Chefs: Susan Hendrix, Lauren Montelbano, Molly Maciejewski, Maggie Roovers, Mary Kastman, Mickey Walker

Giant Jones Brewing & Origin Breads Pizza Night, 5-8 PM, Wednesday, July 20, 2022: Giant Jones & Origin Breads will donate 20% of sales from the evening. Additional donations will also be accepted at Giant Jones and we will pass along 100% of donations. Pizzas can be pre-ordered through Origin Breads. Pick-up your pizza at Giant Jones, stay for a beer while you eat, or purchase bottles to go. Order link TBA. Benefitting Women’s Medical Fund

Share the Table: Men for Reproductive Rights with Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes and Rep. Francesca Hong, July 24, 11am-12:30pm, hosted by Pasture and Plenty: The responsibility to fight for reproductive rights is not women's alone to bear. This is a space for those who identify as men to rise to the moment and join Lt. Gov Mandela Barnes and Rep. Francesca Hong for a conversation on political action and what it means to be an ally and advocate for reproductive rights, while they cook and share their favorite comfort foods that fuel them for the fight. To benefit Wisconsin Abortion Support Network.

Community Screening of The Janes: Sun. July 24, hosted by Jardin at Robinia Courtyard, 5pm Doors Open. 6pm Screening, with panel to follow. To Benefit: POWERS (Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources, & Support, Inc.)

Promotions:

Pink Out Week Menu at Brasserie V: A portion of the proceeds from any of the following will be donated to Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin: Cross Roads Community Farm Red Beet Gazpacho, Cucumber, Horseradish crème fraîche; Door county cherry rice pudding, Artisan Kettle Chocolate, Sassy Cow Whipped Cream, Flyte Family Farm Strawberries; Lindemans Framboise, Raspberry juice is added to their lambic, which gives it a delicate fruity aroma and a beautiful dark pink color • Lindemans • Belgium • 2.5% ABV; Giant Jones Featured Tap (TBD)

Pink Out Week Menu at Salvatore’s Tomato Pies: Sous Chef Alice Bongar’s Pink Out Week Pizza: Beet crust pizza (think pink crust!), whole milk mozzarella, roasted fennel, ricotta, golden beets, toasted walnuts, balsamic reduction, fennel fronds. Gross Profits will be donated to POWERS (Pregnancy Options Wisconsin: Education, Resources, & Support, Inc.)

The Following Businesses Will Be Donating 1% of Their Total Sales From July 16-24, benefitting Black Women’s Wellness Foundation: Grampa’s Pizzeria, Gib’s Bar, Bandit tacos & coffee, Mickey’s Tavern, Tip Top Tavern, Lazy Jane’s Cafe, Ogden’s North Street Diner

Donating 10% of sales from July 18-24, to benef RCC Sexual Violence Resource Center: Banzo

Follow the hashtag #pinkout608 and @danecountyfoodcollective on IG to see more events as they are posted by participating businesses.

Find more info:

https://www.pregnancyoptionswi.org/

https://www.wiabortionsupport.com/

https://wiabortionfund.org/

https://www.ffbww.org/

https://www.plannedparenthood.org/planned-parenthood-wisconsin

https://www.supportwomenshealth.org/

https://blackrj.org/

https://www.emilyslist.org/

https://nwlc.org/

https://prochoice.org/