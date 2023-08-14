Pink, Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove, DJ Kid Cut Up
American Family Field, Milwaukee (formerly Miller Park) One Brewers Way, Milwaukee, Wisconsin 53214
media release: Pink brings her Summer Carnival 2.0 Tour to American Family Field on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023. Joining P!NK are special guests Pat Benetar and Neil Giraldo, as well as Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp. Pink will be the first female headliner at American Family Field.
