Pinney Library Tour

press release: Madison Public Library Foundation staff are conducting monthly tours of the new Pinney Library this summer for anyone interested in supporting the project. Tour dates are:

Wednesday, June 26, 3:30 & 4:15 p.m.

Friday, July 26, 3:30 p.m.

Friday, August 16, 3:30 p.m.

Hard hats (available on site) and close-toed shoes are required. The library is located at 516 Cottage Grove Road, Suite 101. Parking is available on Royster Oaks Drive or Pinney Street.

Please RSVP to events@mplfoundation.org or call 608.266.6318.