Pint-4-Pint Blood Drive

Delta Beer Lab 167 E. Badger Road, Madison, Wisconsin 53713

media release: Please join our lifesaving mission and schedule an appointment today!

The need for blood is constant and only volunteer donors can fulfill that need for patients in our community. Nationwide, someone needs a unit of blood every 2 to 3 seconds and most of us will need blood in our lifetime.

Each donor will receive a free pint at Delta Beer Lab! Pints cannot be redeemed the same day as your donation.

Health & Fitness, Volunteer
608-640-4500
