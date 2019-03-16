The Piss Poor Players, Beaumont James & the Wild Clams, The MilBillies

press release: Yikes! It's sort of St. Patty's Day night in Madison and we're going to more than sort of celebrate. We didn't really need the excuse, anyway. We've got bluegrass, and punk stuff, and loud country music and it's going to be weird and you're bound to drink too much and have a fine time. Bring your whole family and let's just give 'er hell.

Beaumont James & The Wild Claims (Weird Country from Milwaukee)

The Piss Poor Players (Piss Poor Country Punk from Nowhere)

The MilBillies (Bluegrass from Milwaukee)