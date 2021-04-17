ONLINE: Pistol Pete

thespaceship.tv livestream concert. $4.

media release: With spring in full force the planets northern hemisphere is regaining it’s strength. The energy is strong and a new horizon is gazing down upon the human race.

Pistol Pete will be sure to magnify that magnificent energy 100-fold with his universally acclaimed guitar skills. Even the shy inhabitants of Deltroid-6 can’t wait to go see him live in action!! This will certainly be an incredible event to witness for planet Earth. Do not miss one of humanity’s finest guitar players live in action. Come see the Mastery that Pistol Pete has to offer, you will not regret it.

This show will be a $4 ticketed event, so make sure you visit our new and improved website to secure your ticket to the viewing portal.

http://thespaceship.tv/

Please remember to tip your art tenders your support is vital in keeping this show alive and on air.

paypal.me/TheSpaceshiptv

