Pistols at Dawn, Pseudo Feds, Radio for Pets, Fake News, Rev A Mazur

media release: The Wisco presents the 9th rendition of a Madison, WI seasonal classic WINTER WASTELAND with rippin' bands and cold beers.

THIS EVENT STARTS AT 8PM.

The Pistols at Dawn - DIY Surf rock from Madison

The Pseudo Feds (Green Bay) - three peoples writing Ramones-core punk that you are either supposed to do drugs to or not at all, maybe.

Radio for Pets (Appleton) - "your dogs will love us"

Fake News - Madison rock band returns with a new line up. Along with some old, and some new tunes.

Doors @ 8pm with opening acoustic act Rev A Mazur - Acoustic rock

5$ Suggested Donation.