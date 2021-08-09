RSVP for Pitch Hit & Run

press release: Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County in partnership with the Bruce Dahmen Foundation and Tom Gugel Family Fund will be hosting two Major League Baseball Pitch Hit & Run events on Wednesday, August 4, 2021, and Tuesday, August 10, 2021. This grassroots program is designed to provide youth ages 7-14 with an opportunity to compete, free of charge, in a competition that recognizes individual excellence in core baseball and softball skills. Youth have the chance to advance through three levels of competition, including Team Championships and the Finals during the World Series.

“This is an amazing partnership and opportunity for our BGCDC members and all youth in Dane County,” says Michael Johnson, President and CEO of Boys & Girls Clubs of Dane County. “Come on out to meet the Madison Mallards baseball team, showcase your skills, and compete with the best. I'm already looking forward to the finals. Thank you to the Bruce Dahmen Foundation!”

The August 4 event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at Warner Park, 2930 N. Sherman Ave, Madison, home of the Madison Mallards baseball team who will be volunteering during the event. The Mallards will also be donating lunch, a special treat, and ticket vouchers for future Mallards games to the participating kids. Those interested can register at https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2450763 until August 3.

The August 10 event will be from 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Olson Field located behind Thomas Jefferson Middle School, 101 S Gammon Rd, Madison, WI. Local high school students will be volunteering their time to assist participants. Lunch will be provided free of charge. Those interested can register at https://pitchhitrun2021.leagueapps.com/events/2450766 until August 9.

For more information about the Pitch Hit & Run events, contact Jake Brown at (608) 628-2653 or jbrown@bgcdc.org.