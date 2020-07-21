ONLINE: Pivotal Conversations for Change

press release: Please join us for the month of July's Pivotal Conversations for Change - Madison-area Young Professional organizations promoting change through conversation. This month's Pivotal Conversations for Change Series discussion is around the movie "The Hate You Give" and racial inequalities.

Time: Jul 21, 2020 06:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86812141804

Meeting ID: 868 1214 1804