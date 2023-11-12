media release: Join Garver Feed Mill, Destination Madison, Garver Events and Kosa Spa for a premiere of the Madison episode of Places to Love on Thursday, Jan 12. Watch Samantha Brown work her way around the capitol region with those featured in the episode. The viewing and Q&A will begin at 7:00 p.m. but feel free to come mingle in the Garver Lounge beforehand. The event is free and open to the public.

About the Madison episode: Kicking off her visit to the capitol of the Badger State, Samantha learns that the University of Wisconsin-Madison’s campus history goes back over 10,000 years. From there, Samantha tastes sophisticated Wisconsin cheeses, becomes a judge in a blind mustard tasting for 2022 World-Wide Mustard Competition, discovers the history and importance of a ground-breaking Frank Lloyd Wright designed church, and learns about the unique sport of curling and its Madison roots from US Olympian Becca Hamilton. Located in the unexpected Garver Feed Mill, Samantha discovers Kosa Spa, an Ayurvedic destination spa and talks with Founder Shilpa Sankaran about their therapy approach.

