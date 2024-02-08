Plack Blague, daddybear, I.X.XI (album release)

$10.

media release: Thursday, February 8 CRUCIBLE and ANTI/SOCIAL present PLACK BLAGUE (Lincoln, Nebraska) daddybear, I.X.XI (album release show!)

Nebraska's elusive Leather Band, PLACK BLAGUE, has been on a rampant path of sex, destruction and electronic leather mayhem for nearly two decades. Performing internationally from large theaters and dive bars, to art galleries, dingy basements, and even children's television shows, the leather-clad masked monstrosity continues to attract and confuse audiences varying from dance party club kids to heavy metal beer guzzlers. PLACK BLAGUE's sound emits a vile combination of primitive Industrial noise, sadistic Body Music, and throbbing dance beat party vibes. The live performance is a "must see" spectacle of homoerotic Leathersexual delusions of grandeur mixed with muscle flexing tantrums of harsh noise and electronic disco. Plack Blague has been making headlines with feature articles in media outlets Revolver Magazine and Out Magazine, who premiered the music video for "Just Another Man of the Street" from the 2017 album "Night Trax" released by New York City label, Ormolycka Records. Touring extensively across the United States and Canada, the band caught the attention of Adam Lee Miller from Detroit's ADULT., who began producing new music with the Blague and also included them as direct opening support for their full U.S. tour in the Fall of 2018. Throughout 2019, Plack Blague went coast to coast in the states while also including a Spring European tour as direct support opening for Los Angeles hardcore rap/punk outfit, Ho99o9 and a West Coast tour from Canada to Mexico with art rockers, Psychic Graveyard. Since returning to live music in late 2020, Blague has performed coast to coast and in between. 2022 kicked off with a full UK/EU tour as direct support for ADULT., performing 22 shows in 12 countries.

Joining Plack Blague are dark disco throbadelica artist daddybear, and dark industrial artist I.X.XI, celebrating the release of his debut LP "Not Enough to Survive".