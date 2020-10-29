ONLINE: Plan 9 From Outer Space

media release: SF SKETCHFEST, the San Francisco Comedy Festival, presents "Plan 9 From Outer Space" live on the virtual stage, Thursday, October 29. While the long running comedy festival is on hold due to the pandemic, SF Sketchfest producers along with comedian, television writer and Ed Wood superfan Dana Gould (The Simpsons, Stan Against Evil) bring a special adaptation of the screenplay of Wood’s classic film “Plan 9 From Outer Space” to life on Halloween Week. Featuring an original cast member, a real prop flying saucer which was used on set in Ed Wood’s shoot, plus wry stage directions and a stacked cast of talent including Kat Aagesen, Maria Bamford, Bobcat Goldthwait, Dana Gould, Jean Grae, David Koechner, Tim Meadows, Laraine Newman, Oscar Nunez, Bob Odenkirk, Jonah Ray, Paul F. Tompkins, Janet Varney, Baron Vaughn, plus musical accompaniment by Eban Schletter, all pay tribute to the beloved film’s, shall we say, quirkier qualities.

Tickets are $10 and on sale now at sfsketchfest.com.

Originally titled “Grave Robbers from Outer Space,” Wood’s 1959 science-fiction “masterpiece” follows aliens who utilize a plan to reanimate earth’s dead in order to stop the building of a doomsday weapon. Don’t miss this “so-bad it’s good” staple from the B-movie canon like you’ve never seen it before, recreated for your viewing pleasure by a bunch of people who ought to know better.

Watch the trailer: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=7EEUTonJZJA