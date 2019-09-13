Planet Party

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee 5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597

press release: With amateur astrophotographer Rick Wayne, you’ll get an introduction to some basics of astronomy, and even astrophotography that you can do with consumer cameras. Take a look at some deep-sky work, and (weather permitting) tour favorite sky neighborhoods with telescopes. Kids activities will also be available.

Schumacher Farm Park, Waunakee
5682 Highway 19, Waunakee, Wisconsin 53597
608-849-4559
