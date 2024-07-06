media release:

Learn the basics of growing and dying fabric with four different plants. Everyone will get to take home 6 fat quarters of cotton 22” x 18”.

Come and dye with us! Come learn the joy and experimental process of working with natural plant-based dyes by working together with other workshop participants to transform different dye plants into your own unique colors. We’ll have at least four different colors and an array of examples pre-made to serve as our guide. Learn how to harvest in our dye garden for all the necessary materials. Interested in growing these plants? They’re easy to grow or forage, we’ll show you!

$50.