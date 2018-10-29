press release: Join the Plant Sciences Graduate Student Council (PSGSC) for Plant Olympics Trivia Night on October 29, at 8:00 PM at High Noon Saloon! Questions will range from general knowledge about plants to the most esoteric of plant facts and related knowledge -- the possibilities are endless! Teams are limited to 5 people. If you do not have a team, email psgsc@rso.wisc.edu and we can match you with others who do not have a team.