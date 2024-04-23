RSVP for Plant Placement: Punctuation, Accentuation, Exclamation

5:30 pm, 4/25, on Zoom. $15. RSVP by 4/23.

media release: Award winning horticulturist, botanist, and plant collector Daniel Hinkley believes visually satisfying gardens rely on three concepts: punctuation, accentuation, and exclamation. Learn how to create balance in your garden by utilizing these concepts just as Hinkley has in many places including at his most recent and personal project, Windcliff. Hinkley is a teacher, writer, lecturer, consultant, nurseryman, naturalist, gardener, and recipient of numerous awards including Veitch Memorial Medal (V.M.M.) from the Royal Horticultural Society of Great Britain in 2007 “for outstanding contribution to advancing the science and practice of horticulture” and the Liberty Hyde Bailey Award from the American Horticultural Society in 2006. Above all, he is committed to solid and sustainable horticultural practices, above average garden plants, landscapes of distinction and raising the collective awareness of the diversity of plant life on Earth as well as the magic and mysteries of our natural world.

Gardens endlessly award our senses, making them sensible places to share our time and energy. A brief scent of wet soil, a distant murmur of a bird’s song, or a blurred pattern of blooms can transport us to another time in our memory and simultaneously root us in the present moment. Such experiences offer a source of appreciation for the life all around us and nurture our minds and souls. It's no surprise that gardening is an amazing way to cultivate, expand, and hone our "sense-abilities." Join us for our 5-part virtual lecture series to learn from talented professionals in the gardening community about the many ways sound, touch, taste, smell, and sight inspires their work.

Our virtual lecture series offers an opportunity to connect with inspiring professionals in the gardening community throughout the United States and beyond. Each lecture includes a 60-minute presentation on ZOOM followed by a 30-minute Q&A with the presenter.

