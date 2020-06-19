press release: The Habitat ReStore garden is in full bloom

The Habitat ReStore Green Team will host its first plant sale of the season on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at ReStore East, 4207 Monona Dr.

Many varieties of woodland plants, along with ground covers, hosta, ferns, iris, sedum, cone flowers, black-eyed susans, other prairie plants, grasses and small shrubs, are available. Other items include daylilies donated by the Wisconsin Daylily Society ($5 each) and iris donated by Breezeway Iris Garden. Plant prices are $4 each or three for $10, unless otherwise marked. All proceeds are used to help build homes for Habitat families in Dane County.