ONLINE: Plant Sale

press release: Looking for beautiful Hydrangea to give your garden that classic look? The Kappa Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi is holding its 12th Annual Plant Sale.

The Kappa Master Annual Plant Sale is online this year. Online store is live on Sunday, May 10 - Monday, May 18. The sale will include: asters, bleeding hearts, coneflowers, hostas, lilies and more all dug from our gardens.

Due to the Covid -19 and social distancing we are having our first ONLINE sale. Partial proceeds of the sale will benefit River Food Pantry for the second year. Today there is an increased need for food during these difficult times.

Pot sizes will be 5/6", 8" 10” and 12”

Payment with credit/debit card only. There will be safe, non-contact curbside pickup on May 22-23.

ONLINE STORE goes live on Sunday, May 10. Check Website and Facebook sites for Link to store on May 10.

Website: http://sites.google.com/view/kappa-master-plant-sale/home

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Kappa-Master-Online-Spring-Plant-Sale-105302851168912/

Contact: WisKappaMaster@gmail.com