press release: On Saturday, May 5, during their spring plant sale from 10 am to 4 pm at 304 North Third Street, Occupy Madison Inc (OM) will celebrate the grand opening of their new greenhouse.

The 12 by 16 foot greenhouse is bigger than the Tiny Homes of the five OM Village residents.

The all-volunteer organization constructed the greenhouse over the last month, with help from the Madison Greenhouse Store. OM was able to purchase the greenhouse after being awarded a Nature’s Path Gardens for Good grant. The grant program helps put organic gardens where they will serve communities that need them most. A Nature's Path representative will attend the spring plant sale and greenhouse grand opening, sharing samples of their organic snacks.

Practicing sustainability and growing as much of their food as possible are core to OM’s mission.

The new OM Village greenhouse will increase the range and quality of food that can be grown on site. The Village has had raised-bed gardens since its opening in 2015 as the first Tiny Homes Village integrated within a U.S. neighborhood.

OM grows plants from seed for the spring plant sale, as well as for their own gardens. OM residents and volunteers share responsibility for tending the gardens. Any extra produce is offered for free-will donations to neighbors and visitors.

“We are honored to support extremely worthwhile organizations like Occupy Madison. Not only are they creating positive change, they are also helping to cultivate socially responsible leaders who will bring people together to impact their community,” said Arran Stephens, Co-CEO and Co-Founder of Nature’s Path.

OM grew out of a widespread grassroots movement protesting economic injustice. Since October 2011, OM has evolved from a symbolic protest; to an encampment offering safety, shelter and respect to people without stable housing; to an incorporated nonprofit seeking solutions for people facing homelessness and promoting sustainability.

Founded in 1985, Nature’s Path Organic Foods produces organic breakfast and snack foods sold in grocery and natural foods stores around the world. The family-owned company is headquartered in Canada, but runs a facility in Sussex, Wisconsin.