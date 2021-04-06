ONLINE: Plant Sale

press release: Willy Street Park's 2021 SPRING PLANT SALE is online again this year. We miss seeing our gardening friends at the usual in-park event, with oceans of flowers and green and smiles, but look forward to greeting everyone next year in person for sure.

To keep in touch, and support our non-profit company that keeps the park, we have organized a VIRTUAL FUND RAISING SALE through a Milwaukee company that delivers high quality plants for planting, and shares the proceeds 50% with the park.

The online event runs from April 4-17. Check out our catalog of flowers and vegetables at: https://www.flowerpowerfundraising.com/index.php/marketplace/seller/profile/shop/willystreetpark

Willy Street Park Society Inc is an all-volunteer, 501(c)(3), non-profit community corporation that keeps the park at Williamson and Brearly Streets in busy downtown Madison. We accept donations and help. Our mailing address is PO BOX 8443, Madison, WI, 53708. For more information call 608-242-0712. You can find us, and another link to this sale, on Facebook too.

The park is carpeted with flowers right now! Stop by for a spring walk, and watch the gardens start their season.