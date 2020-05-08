press release:

Friday, May 8, 2020

11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

Saturday, May 9, 2020

9 a.m. - 3 p.m.

Get great plants and expert advice from area professionals at Plant Sale with the Pros, featuring everything from annuals and perennials to ornamental grasses and shrubs. Olbrich’s staff carefully choose unique plants that do best in this climate. Find the newest, hardiest, most disease-resistant cultivars on the market. Local plant pros, master gardeners, and Olbrich’s horticulturists will be on hand to answer your questions.

Proceeds from the plant sale benefit Olbrich Botanical Gardens. Shop early since quantities are limited. Shoppers are encouraged to bring cartons, wagons, or boxes for carrying plants. Cash, checks, MasterCard, Visa, and Discover are accepted. Maximize your support of the Gardens by using cash or check.

NOTE ON PARKING : Available parking may be limited during the Plant Sale. If so, please refer to this map of alternative parking locations within a half-mile radius of the Gardens. If you do have to park offsite, you may leave your purchased plants at our Plant Pick-Up station before retrieving your vehicle to come back and get them.

Early Bird Shopping: Got your eye on a particular plant? All Plant Sale with the Pros shoppers can take advantage of an Early Bird Shopping opportunity. By giving a $20 per person donation, or $30 per couple, you can shop on Friday, May 8, from 9 - 11 a.m. before the sale officially opens to the public.

Patron, Benefactor, Angel, Lifetime/Circle, and Legacy Society Members shop early for free!