RSVP for Plant, Water, Grow

press release: Explore how plants grow and what they need to survive! Class includes hands-on plant dissections, a guided walk to discover the diversity of plants growing at Olbrich, and time for you to plant your own small garden to take home. Ages 5-11 with an adult. Instructor: Kim North, Olbrich Botanical Gardens

9:30-11am, Saturday, June 8

Registration Deadline: Friday, May 31

Price: $10/$8 for Olbrich member (per child/adult pair)