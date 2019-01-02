Planting Wheatgrass

press release: Even though everything is white and frosty outside, you can still grow something green in a windowsill inside!

Stop by the Rooftop Clubhouse to learn more about plant cycles, processes, and the science behind growing something from seed. Use your imaginations and fine motor skills while decorating your own pot to plant some wheatgrass in to bring home with you!

Wheat grass is healthy for people and animals. Learn about the benefits of wheat grass and what to do when your plant starts to grow. You can cut the grass to put it in a smoothie, or give some to your animal friends!