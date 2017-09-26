Plants Are Up to Something

press release:

We've all heard of the birds and the bees - but in a garden, the "botany and the bees" may be more appropriate. The flowers and fruits for which we grow most of our plants really aren't about us - they're part of a story that dates back to the beginning of life. This story chronicles the delicate and elegant dance plants play between one another and their surroundings. It's a story of desire, deceit, and temptation, and there's much more to discover than meets the naked eye.

$10 | free for members