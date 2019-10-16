PLATO Arts Cafe

press release: To celebrate Volume 6 of The Agora (PLATO’s arts and ideas magazine), a reception will be held at Capitol Lakes auditorium, 333 W. Main St, 7-8:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 16. Music will be provided by Cellist James Waldo, some authors will read from their works, and many of the visual arts will be on display. Light refreshments will be served. Open to PLATO members and guests. There is no cover charge and free validated parking is available across the street.

http://www.platomadison.org/ the-agora - 608 262-5823