RSVP for Play at the Lake

press release: Join us Monday, Aug. 16, at the Lake Arrowhead Pines Golf Course for a golf tournament to help celebrate the Wisconsin Technology Council’s 20th anniversary.

The tournament will be a scramble format. While there are no official U.S. Golf Association rules governing scrambles, most feature team members teeing off, choosing the team’s best ball for their next shot and continuing until completion of the hole. No good shots on your team? Mulligans will be available for $5 each or three for $10.

There will be hole-in-one prizes among other games and contests.

Click here to sign up for the tournament, which will feature a golf clinic at 10 a.m., 11 a.m. shotgun start, fresh grilled burgers and brats at the turn all afternoon, bag service, carts, prizes and an end-of-day reception and traditional Wisconsin dinner buffet in the just-opened Lake Arrowhead Clubhouse, which overlooks the course. Register by Aug. 10.

Members can golf, all included, for $125. Non-members can golf for $150 or join the Tech Council at our individual membership rate for the year, which qualifies you for the member rate for the golf tournament right away. Foursomes are also available at $450 and $500, respectively. Watch our “Events” page for more information at www. wisconsintechnologycouncil.com .

Not a golfer? Join us for the buffet and cash-bar social hour following the tournament and take advantage of the swimming pool next to the clubhouse and area activities before joining the group for the evening festivities. The dinner-only price is $30.

Lake Arrowhead is near Roche-A-Cri State Park, which has a 300-foot-high rock outcropping with a wooden stairway to the top. The park features Native American petroglyphs and pictographs. The Necedah National Wildlife Refuge is also nearby with nearly 44,000 aces and 10 miles of hiking trails. Bicycling opportunities, ATV trails, water skiing, boating, fishing, tennis, bocce ball and other recreational activities abound.

Lake Arrowhead is in the Adams County Town of Rome, just 15 minutes south of Wisconsin Rapids off Highway 13. From Madison or La Crosse, it’s a drive of about 1 hour, 40 minutes. From Downtown Milwaukee, 2 hours, 25 minutes. From Green Bay or Eau Claire, 2 hours.

Want to make a long weekend out of it? Here are some places to stay near the golf course. There are several options with overnight accommodations, including Lodges of the Lakes, Eagles Nest, the Cottage Keeper and the Lakes Inn.