Play with Me

press release:

Every Friday for ten weeks beginning January 5, 10AM-11AM, Children’s Therapy Network, 639 Struck St.

Sign up at least one day before by contacting Emily, our Intake Coordinator: emily.consigny@ctn-madison.com

For children aged 2 years to 4 years old. This group is open to the public and aims to support children with a wide variety of skill levels. This group will be particularly beneficial for children who:

- Have limited play skills when interacting with materials or using imagination

- Have low self-confidence when interacting with peers

- Tend to be controlling and/or have rigid thinking

- Have difficulty verbally advocating their own needs and/or play ideas

- Love to move but have difficulty participating and focusing in a group setting

Come join our play group for social and learning opportunities for children and parents alike. Children will learn social skills such as turn-taking, idea-sharing, and negotiation. They will also build on their play skills which are the foundation for all social and future academic success. This group will be facilitated by an occupational therapist to provide the just-right environment for children to feel comfortable while simultaneously being encouraged to expand their skills.

Additionally, parents will participate alongside their children so that they learn strategies to carryover to everyday life. We will focus on balancing structure with free play so that children learn to explore their environment but also learn to follow social expectations. Over the course of each session, children will be encouraged to move their bodies, play with a variety of materials and peers, and become more calm and focused for structured group activities. Fun and education are at the heart of this group. We hope you will join us!

Facebook Event: https://www.facebook.com/ events/1380837055347001/