Playing Hard
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
press release: (2019) dir. Kinga Dębska. 88min
A stirring story of three women of different ages who have a drinking problem: a respected sixty year old child surgeon, a well-known prosecutor in her forties and a young professional who are at the top of their game and on the brink of collapse at the same time.
"Playing Hard" trailer
UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
