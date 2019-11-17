Playing Hard

Google Calendar - Playing Hard - 2019-11-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Playing Hard - 2019-11-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Playing Hard - 2019-11-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - Playing Hard - 2019-11-17 17:30:00

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715

press release: (2019) dir. Kinga Dębska. 88min    

A stirring story of three women of different ages who have a drinking problem:  a respected sixty year old child surgeon, a well-known prosecutor in her forties and a young professional who are at the top of their game and on the brink of collapse at the same time. 

Info

UW Union South-The Marquee 1308 W. Dayton St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715 View Map
Movies
608-262-1143
Google Calendar - Playing Hard - 2019-11-17 17:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Playing Hard - 2019-11-17 17:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Playing Hard - 2019-11-17 17:30:00 iCalendar - Playing Hard - 2019-11-17 17:30:00