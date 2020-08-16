RSVP for Pochoir

press release: Popular in Paris during the early 20th century, pochoir (the French word for stencil) prints are made using carefully cut out stencils and pastels. In this class, you will learn the basics of pochoir and use simplified images and designs to create your own print. Most supplies included

Tuesday, August 25, 5:30-8:30 p.m. Registration Deadline: August 16

Location: Olbrich Botanical Gardens, 3330 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704

Price: $73 per person