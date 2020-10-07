ONLINE: Pod Camp, or How I Run My Mouth for a Living

press release: Presented by Michael Penn II | October 7, 7pm - 8pm

Michael Penn II is a 26-year-old rapper, songwriter, and cultural critic from Fort Washington, MD; he’s currently based in Chicago, IL. He releases music under the name CRASHprez, and is 1/3 of the rap group defprez.

As a writer, Penn currently works at VMP as the Senior Staff Writer and Host/Executive Producer of the Good Convo podcast. As a performer, he’s shared stages with Chance the Rapper, Saba, Danny Brown, and JPEGMAFIA among many others. His written work has appeared in VICE, The FADER, AFROPUNK, and Mic among many others.

REGISTER.

**About DABL 2020**

For the past five years Dane Arts, through its annual Dane Arts Buy Local Market (DABL Market), has provided a platform for Dane County visual artists and the greater business community to come together and build partnerships across arenas.

For 2020, DABL will turn its focus to helping artists build their art businesses. As much of our lives have moved to social media we find artists are doing what they do best, finding creative ways to keep us entertained, creating community art projects, playing living room shows for tips, and helping us find the beauty of community.

To support this effort, DABL will be hosting a combination of live and recorded workshops taught by artists and other professionals. Past workshops can be found here.

www.dablmarket.com

www.danearts.com