media release: On March 18, Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler will join Crooked Media’s Pod Save America hosts Jon Favreau and Jon Lovett and guest host Erin Ryan, host of Crooked Media podcast Hysteria, at a special live show at the Barrymore Theatre in Madison. Chair Wikler will speak to the enormous stakes of the April 4th Wisconsin Supreme Court race for reproductive rights, abortion access, and the future of our democracy. The stakes are high, and not just for Wisconsinites, which is why Crooked Media's Vote Save America is kicking off its No Off Years program for 2023 with all hands on deck in the Badger State.

“I couldn’t be more excited to join Pod Save America at their special live show here in Madison on March 18, just as Wisconsinites prepare to go to the polls in a Supreme Court race that will determine the future of democracy and reproductive freedom in our state for generations,” said Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Ben Wikler. “Each week, the hosts and guests of Pod Save America have a different kind of conversation about politics, helping folks break down the big issues and making grassroots organizing and action accessible for everyone. In a few short weeks, Pod Save America will be in Wisconsin to cover 2023’s biggest race, and we can’t wait to welcome everyone who cares about democracy and progress to join the conversation.”

Tickets to this special live event are free to members of the public and can be reserved online here.

About Crooked Media

Crooked believes that we need a better conversation about politics, culture, and the world around us -- one that doesn’t just focus on what’s broken, but what we can do to fix it. At a time when it’s increasingly easy to feel cynical or hopeless, former Obama staffers Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, and Tommy Vietor have created a place where people can have honest conversations and tell stories that inform, entertain, and inspire action. In 2017 they started Crooked with Pod Save America—a no-bullshit conversation about politics. Since then, they’ve continued to add new shows, voices, and opportunities for activism through our Vote Save America platform, because it’s up to each of us to do our part to engage in our democracy and build a better world.

About Vote Save America

Vote Save America is a one-stop shop for everything you need to get registered, find out what’s on your ballot, and get yourself and others to the polls. They’ll help you make your voice heard and then go one step further with the most effective ways to take action—educate, volunteer, and donate on behalf of progressive priorities and to save democracy itself.

About Pod Save America

Pod Save America is a no-bullshit conversation about politics hosted by former Obama aides Jon Favreau, Jon Lovett, Dan Pfeiffer, and Tommy Vietor. It cuts through the noise to break down the week’s news and helps people figure out what matters and how they can help. They’re regularly joined by journalists, activists, politicians, entertainers, and world leaders. You can listen to new episodes twice a week on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

About Hysteria

Political commentator and comedy writer Erin Ryan and former White House Deputy Chief of Staff Alyssa Mastromonaco are joined by a bicoastal squad of funny, opinionated women to talk through everything from reproductive rights to romcoms. They break down the political news of the week, plus the topics, trends, and cultural stories that affect women’s lives. New episodes drop every Thursday.