Podcast is the New Blog: Expanding Reach and Connection through Podcasting

media release: In a world of shortened attention spans, podcasts are a form of long-form content that is only getting more and more popular. Podcasts entertain, teach and inspire listeners, and significantly boost visibility for hosts, guests, and businesses alike. Integrating a podcast into your strategy can make a huge impact on the growth of your business or organization.

Join Jamie Gale, an accomplished entrepreneur and educator, and the driving force behind Lit Path Studios, as she shares why podcasting stands out as a valuable addition to amplify your reach, create meaningful connections, and improve your online presence. Discover how a podcast can showcase your brand’s voice, how it can provide abundant content for your social media channels and what fundamental first steps to take to get started with your podcast.

7:30 – 8:00AM – check-in, coffee, and networking

8:00 – 9:15AM – presentation followed by Q&A

If you aren’t able to join us in person, our sponsor, Live Well Video will be LIVE STREAMING this event on our Social Media Breakfast Madison Facebook page and on LinkedIn beginning at 8:00am.

LOCATION: In-person and virtual options available! In Person at Dream Bank- 821 E Washington Ave, Madison, WI 53703

Virtual – LIVE on the Social Media Breakfast Facebook Page and on LinkedIn

KEY TAKEAWAYS

In this talk you’ll learn:

1) What podcasting can do for your company

2) Key decisions to make for your podcast

3) Fundamentals for getting your podcast from from idea to published show

4) The best ways to use your podcast content on social media

ABOUT OUR SPEAKER: Jamie Gale is an educator and entrepreneur who develops and operates high-quality programs and trainings that serve the community through the program agency that she owns, Jamie Gale, LLC. Jamie’s company focuses on two main areas: 1) creativity and movement for kids (kids yoga program, creative arts summer camp and after school programs, kids yoga teacher trainings, camp counselor trainings), and 2) professional and personal development: (groups and mentorship for business-owning moms and a podcast network).

Jamie is the owner and executive producer of Lit Path Studios, a podcast network that produces and publishes shows hosted by captivating captivating creators who lead the way. Podcasts on Lit Path Studios guide listeners to finding and lighting up their own paths. Jamie is also the host of a leadership podcast, Follow the Leaders, and a podcast about youth well-being, In It For Youth.

Jamie loves to collaborate with other passionate leaders of businesses and organizations to provide impactful offerings. In addition to Lit Path Studios, Jamie’s programs include little om BIG OM (a kids yoga company), Creative Soul Camp (a creative arts summer camp and after school program), Boss Mama (a professional and personal development company supporting business-owning moms), Meet Me in Child’s Pose (a kids yoga teacher training), The Star Counselor (a camp counselor training).

Jamie is a graduate of UW-Madison. Before starting Jamie Gale, LLC, Jamie’s career focused on teaching kids of all ages in schools, enrichment programs and camps, and she served as the Marketing and Management Director for a Madison-based non-profit organization. When not leading programs, Jamie can be found enjoying Madison, Wisconsin with her three adventurous children, enjoying an audiobook or exploring hiking trails.

SPONSORS: DreamBank, Salvatore’s Tomato Pies, Melissa Carlson Creative, Alex Killian Productions, Live Well Video, Suttle-Straus, Talent CPA

NONPROFIT SPOTLIGHT: Moms Mental Health Initiative

Moms Mental Health Initiative is a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping moms navigate perinatal mood and anxiety disorders (PMADs) by sharing information, connecting them to resources and providing peer-driven support. They help moms learn about PMADs, find providers who can help them quickly, and meet other moms navigating similar challenges.

Moms Mental Health Initiative will be supporting new and expecting parents at 9in | 9out on April 14, here in Madison.

Connect with Moms Mental Health Initiative on their website or follow their socials: Facebook, Instagram, and LinkedIn.