Podcasting 101
Uplevel Coworking 1574 W. Broadway Suite 200, Madison, Wisconsin 53713
media release: This training will largely take place in Uplevel Coworking's Podcast Studio, though we will start and end in the conference room to review certain details of podcast development, editing, and promotion. As a thank you for attending this event, you'll receive one (1) complimentary credit hour to use at our Podcast Studio.
What we’ll cover:
- Connecting with our audio interface
- Software you’ll want to have on your computer
- Recording audio to your device (micro SD, phone, laptop)
- Audio editing best practices
- Podcast hosting options, and our recommended solution
