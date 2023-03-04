Poetic Odes

media release: Instructor: Rebecca Jamieson

Mar 4, 2023, 9:00am – 12:00pm

What do you love? What are you grateful for? Whether it’s pancakes or your cat’s paws, a first kiss or beating cancer, odes celebrate the everyday experiences that give meaning to our lives.

In this class, open to writers of all levels, we’ll read and discuss odes from Ross Gay, Sharon Olds, and Pablo Neruda, learn tools to make our poems sing, and play with writing our own odes.

By the end of this class, you’ll:

● Understand the poetic ode as a literary form

● Read and discuss odes from other writers

● Learn craft tools to strengthen your writing

● Write your own odes

● Connect with a compassionate community of other writers