Poetry & Nature

media release: Join Madison’s poet laureate, Angela Trudell Vasquez, and a Madison Audubon Society educator, Carolyn Byers, as they team up to teach a poetry workshop based on our natural world and the creatures that exist side-by-side with us every day. You don’t have to go far to be immersed in nature. Students will be able to see and touch feathers, skulls, scat (rubber poop!) and more! There will be short presentations by both instructors. We will engage in art making and sharing. This workshop will take place outdoors, and masks are recommended. For kids ages Kindergarten - 5th grade.