ONLINE: Polar Oceans and How They are Changing

media release: Rosemary Garfoot Public Library webinar.

Dr. Hannah Zanowski, assistant professor in the Department of Atmospheric and Oceanic Sciences at UW Madison, will provide a broad overview of the oceans in Earth's polar regions and why they are important for global climate. Some recent changes in both Arctic and Antarctic oceanography will be discussed as well as how we might expect these oceans to change in the future.

Free Zoom program; register by emailing csplib@rgpl.org.