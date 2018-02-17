press release: Hundreds of Special Olympics Wisconsin (SOWI) supporters from across Madison and beyond will be “Freezin’ for a Reason” as they plunge into icy water to raise funds for SOWI athletes on February 17, 2018 at Olin Park beginning at 11:00 a.m.

10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. Check-in

11:00 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. Plunging and music by Madtown Sounds DJs

11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. Enjoy food and beverages inside the heated Entertainment Tent!

12:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. Post Chill Thrill – Coliseum Bar with live band Virginia Liquor Company

The Madison Polar Plunge is one of 12 Polar Plunges that take place in cities across Wisconsin in 2018, a year that marks the 50th anniversary of the Special Olympics movement. Money raised in this unique winter tradition helps SOWI athletes compete in games at the state, national and even international level, in addition to helping with health and wellness programs that enrich the lives of individuals with intellectual disabilities year-round. Last year in Madison, over 1,200 plungers raised almost $344,000 for SOWI athletes! Statewide, more than 6,000 brave and generous souls brought in more than $1.7 million.

“The Polar Plunge is a unique and really fun way to give back to the community alongside friends and family. It has become one of Madison’s premier winter festivals for good reason and this year is shaping up to be the best one yet,” said Beth Hopkins, Special Olympics Wisconsin’s Director of Special Events for Madison. “A lot of people don’t realize it’s so much more than just jumping into the freezing lake. There’s going to be music and food in a heated tent and a post-plunge party at the Coliseum Bar. Plunging or not, this will be an event you won’t want to miss.”

Plungers who raise the minimum $75 will receive the official Polar Plunge long-sleeve shirt. Those raising more can earn additional items such as towels, sweatshirts, jackets, etc. Many plungers go far beyond the minimum $75 donations too. In Madison in 2017, the top fundraising team brought more than $13,000 in for SOWI athletes.

Although most participants plunge with friends, with a team of coworkers as part of the “Toss your Boss,” on a student team for “Cool Schools,” or solo, the Polar Plunge is for everyone. Individuals who want to support the cause but would rather stay warm and on dry land can register as “Too Chicken to Plunge.” Even for those not plunging, it’s worth it to check out this fun and truly unique atmosphere that brings the community together for a worthwhile cause.

Registration is open at PlungeWI.org. You can even register on-site the morning of the plunge! For more information about Special Olympics Wisconsin, visit SpecialOlympicsWisconsin.org.