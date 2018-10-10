RSVP for Police & Fire Charity Ball

press release: The Madison police and fire departments have a close relationship with DAIS (Domestic Abuse Intervention Services) as first responders to violent situations that often lead victims to DAIS services. There were 784 referrals from Madison law enforcement to DAIS services in 2017 alone. This year, that partnership goes above and beyond as DAIS was chosen to receive 100% of proceeds from the 4th Annual Police & Fire Charity Ball.

Fire Fighters Local 311 Charities and the Madison Professional Police Officers Association joined together to start the Police and Fire Ball four years ago in an effort to give back to important causes in the Madison community and surrounding areas. Beneficiaries from past events include The Boys and Girls Club of Dane County, Goodman Community Center, and the Wisconsin Women’s Health Foundation.

"DAIS and first responders work closely together to help victims in violent situations. We are thrilled to be able to extend our partnership and donate proceeds from this year’s event to survivors of domestic violence in Madison and Dane County.” – Mahlon Mitchel, LT Madison Fire Department & President of Fire Fighters Local 311

The Police & Fire Charity Ball is set to take place on Saturday, October 13, at the Monona Terrace Community and Convention Center as part of Domestic Violence Awareness Month initiatives. Tickets are on sale now through October 10 at www.policeandfirecharityball. com.

VIP Reception: 5:30pm; Doors Open: 6:30pm