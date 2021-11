media release: S at. Dec. 4 9:30 am – 11:00 am Police Free Schools! – online conversation hosted by Freedom Inc’s youth organizers for interested allies. Join us to discuss ways of building analysis, capacity, and resiliency for future calls to keep police out of schools and bring transformative justice in. To register and receive login details, visit: https://docs.google.com/forms/ d/e/ 1FAIpQLSe08PHXS7Uy1rQiQoqpsFjC 8usT8-LlYnreCID5JFV8Ezf_4w/ viewform