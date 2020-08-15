ONLINE: Police Funding

media release: Since the death of George Floyd on May 25th, there have been consistent protests around the country in his name to highlight the injustices of police brutality, and the killing of black men and women by the police. For far too long people of color have been subject to a system that deems their lives lesser value to their white counterparts. People are rising up to comfort the inequality in our justice system. It is time to hear the voices who are fighting on the front lines. It’s time to be there for someone you don’t know. To amplify those voices, join us on August 15th at 7 p.m. for an important discussion with activists on what they would like to see changed as a result of the ongoing protest.

Speakers include : Madison Alderman Samba Baldeh; Vaun Mayes: Milwaukee Activist; Elle Halo: LGBTQ Health Equity Advocate; Brandi Grayson: Founder/CEO of Urban Triage; and Tatiana Washington: Executive Director at 50 Miles or More .

Zoom Link

Topic: OWR Police Funding Forum. Time: Aug 15, 2020 07:00 PM Central Time (US and Canada)

