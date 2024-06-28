Police in the Park

media release: Meet your MPD! This monthly event will be held the final Friday of June, July, August and September and will provide families and community members of all ages the opportunity to engage with Madison Police Department officers—with special visits from K9 Unit, Mounted Patrol, Motor Patrol, and police bicycles.

In the event of inclement weather, a rain call will be made as early as possible on event day, based on local radar, and a cancellation notice posted to Downtown Madison social channels and website.