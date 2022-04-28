Police: Violence and Racism; A socialist program to end Capitalist oppression
Zuzu Cafe 1336 Drake St., Madison, Wisconsin 53715
International Marxist Tendency-Madison Branch discussion.
press release: It has become clear for millions that the police are not a force for safety of the people, but for the security of the rich and their property. Join us to discuss the source of the repressive nature of the capitalist state and how only a socialist revolution can end systemic racism and oppression in our communities.
