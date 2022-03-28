Policing, Violence and Surveillance: Local, Historical and Legal Perspectives

media release: As we have witnessed time and again, legalized violence is a social epidemic that harms marginalized communities. How might we reimagine systems of law enforcement and public safety both broadly and here in Madison? The panelists at this hybrid Humanities NOW conversation will help provide historical and political context for this urgent discussion.

Panelists speak from professional and personal contexts, including the UW-Madison History Department, the UW-Madison Law School, and our Madison community. We’ll be joined by:

Simon Balto, assistant professor of history, UW-Madison

Brian Benford, District 6 alder (Madison) and success coach for the UW-Madison Odyssey Project

Lisa Washington, William H. Hastie Fellow, Law School, UW-Madison

Moderated by DeVon Wilson, associate dean for diversity, equity, and inclusion, College of Letters & Science, UW-Madison and Russ Castronovo, director, Center for the Humanities and Tom Paine Professor of English and Dorothy Draheim Professor of American Studies, UW-Madison

Please note this is a hybrid event:

Join us in-person at: UW South Madison Partnership, 2238 S. Park Street

To join virtually (Zoom), please register in advance here

Held twice each academic year, Humanities NOW events offer both the campus and the community intellectual resources for understanding complex events. We aim to bring together campus faculty and staff and community experts to discuss current issues that have relevance not just for the humanities and higher education but also for our broader community.